Hometown Realty opens Piqua location

PIQUA — Members of the Piqua Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at Keller Williams Hometown Realty on East High Street on Friday, June 2.

“We’ll have about nine agents starting out,” co-owner Brandi Lawson said. “Then we have a few more who are getting their license, so we will be growing from there.”

Lawson and her husband Chad opened the agency, located at 113 E. High St., approximately one month ago. Before that, Brandi Lawson worked as a real estate agent with Keller Williams in the local area for approximately three years.

“This is our grand opening,” she said. “We’ve been open for about a month now; this is our official party.”

“It’s perfect,” Keller Williams agent Pam Bornhorst said. “We’re so happy to have Keller Williams here in Miami County.”

Agents from the new location will work mainly with properties in Miami and Shelby counties, but they can also assist with properties anywhere in the United States.

“We do mostly Miami and Shelby counties, but we’ll go further,” Brandi Lawson said.

Remodeling work for the new agency took approximately two years to complete.

“It was about 4,000 square feet,” Chad Lawson, co-owner, said of the building. “Originally it was Hardenbrook Ford; it changed hands a few times.”

“It was Classic Video then AAA bought it, and then we bought it from AAA,” he said. “There’s definitely some history here, from about 1938.”

“We wanted to be in the downtown, right where everything is happening,” Lawson said. “This building had sat empty for about two years, and we drove by it one day.”

In addition to the Keller Williams agency, the new Hometown Realty location also features a shared work area with several other related businesses, offering a one-stop-shop for customers’ real estate needs.

“We brought some other complimentary businesses in here,” Chad Lawson said. “We have Loan Depot, Sterling Land Title, Elliott Insurance, Frontstage, and Lawson Residential.”

“It does act a little bit as a co-work space, which is becoming more popular in bigger cities,” he said.

The Keller Williams Hometown Realty home office is located in Vandalia, and the company also has office locations in Troy and Sidney.

More information can be found online at https://hometownrealty.yourkwoffice.com/.