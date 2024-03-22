Honda donates $350,000 to tornado disaster relief efforts

RUSSELLS POINT– During the unprecedented challenges facing areas impacted by the March 14 Ohio tornadoes, Honda is announcing its continuing, widespread support of community relief efforts, including in Logan County near Honda’s Ohio Transmission Plant in Russells Point.

Teams of Honda associates responded to the crisis by assisting with cleanup and rebuilding efforts, providing essential support to residents as they began recovering from the devastation. Associates continue visiting homes to provide information on local resources and tips on proper generator operation.

Additionally, the Honda family of companies is donating $350,000 to the United Way and the American Red Cross along with in-kind contributions of supplies to use in disaster relief efforts. The $350,000 donation will be divided between the two relief organizations, with $250,000 to support the United Way of Logan County and $100,000 to support the American Red Cross.

Honda also is offering associates an opportunity to join tornado relief efforts through a matching fund program. Honda will match eligible donations on a dollar-for-dollar basis up to a maximum of $1,000 per associate.

“Everyone at Honda stands together as neighbors with our community during this challenging time and we are committed to supporting the relief and recovery efforts,” said Bob Nelson, executive vice president, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “On behalf of our Honda family, our hearts go out to all those affected by the tornadoes, and we want to enable all Honda associates – in Ohio and across the country – to support the relief and recovery efforts.”

Honda in-kind donations of essential supplies and resources include bins, gloves, safety vests, trash bags, hard hats, water, batteries, cardboard boxes, tape and shrink wrap.