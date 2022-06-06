Hook Elementary Honor Roll

TROY — The following is the Honor Roll for fourth and fifth grades at Hook Elementary School:

Fourth grade

Adley Ayers, Kole Bevington, Josephine Davis, Samantha Dodd, Ava Kirkpatrick, Kaiden Lachat, Maggie Line, Aaron Lucas, Kollin Pappas, Isaac Perry, Gabrielle Rammel, Bryce Stanford, Tobias Wright

Fifth grade

Josiah Atha, Alyvia Ayers, Christopher Bennett, Ellie Bigelow, Sophia Bronsord, Koby Devilbiss, Aiden Elliott, Emma Frye, Braulio Guerra Castillo, Kendall Henry, Kaylee Hewitt, Ariana Hitchcock, Ivan Mamitag, Will Rippey, Aiyah Sedeno, Cara Sentman, Camden Shively, Aaron Smith, Ryan Stephens, Reid Williams