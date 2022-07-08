By Haylee Pence

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners met on Thursday, July 7 to authorize seven resolutions.

Before beginning the meeting, Commissioner President Ted Mercer requested a moment of silence for Douglas Haines. Mercer read Haines’ obituary and cited several important positions and contributions Haines made for the Village of Covington and Miami County.

“Doug was a modern-day pioneer for this county,” Mercer commented.

The first resolution that the commissioners authorized involved the issuance of $5,270,000 for the Building Improvement Bond Anticipation Notes which will be used to pay for the costs associated with the construction of the Miami County One-Stop Center. The remaining costs, which is about $1 million, will be paid for using ARPA funds.

The next resolution was to authorize a change in the agreement with John R Jurgensen Company to reflect a deduction of $1,225.66 due to a change in quantities and materials needed for the Piqua-Troy Road Resurfacing Project. The total cost is now $720,468.45.

Then, the commissioners approved and signed the Memorandum of Understanding for the Local Area 7 Workforce Development System on behalf of the Department of Job and Family Services. The memorandum of understanding defines the rules and services that the department has to provide for the residents of the county.

The commissioners also authorized the closure of Fund 188 which was previously the West Central Rehab Food Service Program. The balance of $25,857.65 will be transferred to the general fund.

The final two resolutions involved setting bid dates for two projects; both projects have a bid date of July 26. The first project is the 2022 Asphalt Concrete Resurfacing Program. The second project is the 2022 Center Line Layout Program.