Huber Heights subject to ransomware attack

HUBER HEIGHTS — The city of Huber Heights was subject to a ransomware attack at 8:13 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12.

While public safety services are not impacted, the following city divisions are affected: zoning, engineering, tax, finance, utilities, human resources, and economic development, said a press release from the city of Huber Heights. The information technology department is coordinating with third parties, local, state, and federal law enforcement and is actively investigating the scope and severity of the issue. Public safety services continue to remain unaffected.

With the exception of public safety, Huber Heights expects impacts to other city services for at least a week.

Phones are operational, but residents are advised to access the city’s website at www.hhoh.org to stay updated.

Updates will be made daily at 2 p.m. on the city website and Facebook. The city is taking every precaution to ensure the attack is isolated and to determine if any information was accessed. Anyone found to be impacted will be notified.