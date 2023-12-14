Huelskamp named 2023 Rookie of the Year

Huelskamp

PIQUA — Pam Huelskamp, Fathom Realty Ohio, has been named 2023 Rookie of the Year by the Midwestern Ohio Association of REALTORS®.

This award is presented to new REALTORS® who have been licensed full-time in the real estate industry for less than two years, according to a press release from Midwestern Ohio Association of REALTORS®. It is presented to those that demonstrate their commitment to professionalism and the code of ethics, as well as involvement in their community.

Huelskamp was licensed in 2022. In her young career, she continually demonstrates professionalism and dedication to her clients, assisting many families and selling over $2 million in real estate. A nominator wrote that Huelskamp’s level of success is a testament to her dedication, skills and ability to connect with her clients.

A nominator also stated Huelskamp has an unwavering commitment to follow up that makes their clients feel supported and informed every step of the way.

Aside from her professional accomplishments, Huelskamp is involved in her community, regularly attending and helping at community events. Making home happen in her community is a passion that goes beyond selling real estate … as Huelskamp and her husband have also brought to life five homes in Shelby County … actively contributing to the growth and improvement of the community that she loves.

“Midwestern Ohio REALTORS would like to congratulate Pam Huelskamp on receiving the 2023 Rookie of the Year Award,” said the release.

The Midwestern Ohio Association of REALTORS® is a membership trade association whose more than 450 members are engaged in all facets of the real estate industry. The Association includes the counties of: Miami, Shelby, Auglaize, Mercer, Champaign and Logan. In addition to serving the professional needs of its members, the association works to protect the rights of private property owners by promoting issues that safeguards and advances the interest of real

property ownership.