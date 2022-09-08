I AM THEY to play at Arbogast Performing Arts Center

TROY – The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) continues it 2022-2023 season with an evening of inspiration and celebration as they welcome contemporary Christian band I AM THEY to the APAC on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.

For pop worship band I AM THEY, believing in God’s faithfulness is an active exercise in trust. After years of member transition and internal uncertainty with how or even why to move forward, they are leaning on their faith to carry them successfully into the future.

Hailing from Carson City, Nevada, the band comprises Matt Hein on vocals and guitar, Abbie Parker on vocals, Brandon Chase on vocals and guitar, Justin Shinn on keyboard and Nicole Hickman on drums.

These five musicians have poured the challenges of the past, hope for the future, and a newfound joy for the present into their third album, “Faithful God.” More than a collection of new songs, “Faithful God” is a look back and a look forward, a declaration of promises kept and promises yet to come.

The album’s first single, aptly titled “Faithful God,” speaks to those familiar times of confusion, times when they weren’t sure what next step to take, but just as quickly confirms that beyond all hope, God hasn’t let go.

In an interview with American Songwriter, Matt Hein said of his band mates, “We recognize that we’re in a place right now where we feel like we’re hitting on every cylinder, and we have a unity and a trust for each other and an excitement.”

I AM THEY share their journey and their faith with the greater Miami County community in concert this month.