‘It’s not if, but when’

Representatives from area law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies learn about the risks and dangers involved when dealing with electric vehicles (EV) during a training seminar at Dick Lumpkins Auto Body Shop in Piqua on Dec. 13. Mike Ullery |For Miami Valley Today Mike Ullery |For Miami Valley Today

By Mike Ullery

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The owners of a local body repair shop and towing service tackled a “hot” topic with a day-long seminar on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Dick Lumpkins Auto Body Inc. hosted the event aimed at educating First Responders as to the dangers involved in dealing with electric vehicles (EV).

Law enforcement, fire , and EMS agencies from around the area, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol participated in the eight-hour program designed to educate First Responders on the best ways to deal with crashes and other situations involving electric cars, hybrid vehicles, as well as scooters, bicycles, and other modes of transportation that are powered by batteries.

The course covered risk assessments; pre-planning for incidents; the need for SOPs/SOGs; key hazards; standards and codes; vehicle components; voltages; approaches; suppression actions;impact on “Quick Clearance;” towing considerations, and much more.

Specific case studies were used to stress learning objectives. Strategies and tactics were covered for both fire and non-fire incidents.

One instructor told participants that in an incident involving an EV, “The car may be more of a danger than the person inside.”

The course was presented by the West Virginia University Fire Service Extension and the National Alternative Fuels Training Consortium at West Virginia University.

The event included a cut-away model of a hybrid vehicle for students to check out.

The class was free to all First Responders.