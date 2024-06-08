It’s your first

By Kathy Henne

Contributing columnist

Wondering whether you should sell your home by owner?

First ask yourself, “How many people do I know right now who are ready, willing, and able to buy my home?”

Then ask, “What can a real estate agent do that I can’t do for myself?”

To a dedicated agent, real estate is more than a one time event. More even than a career — it is a lifestyle. With no set hours — it goes on 24/7 for 365 days a year. This means that long before you list your home for sale, your agent has developed an extensive database of potential buyers for your home.

From phone calls, Internet websites, and other showings, your agent has already met and qualified many prospective buyers. They are just waiting for the right home to become available and it could be yours.

From experience, your agent knows how to continue attracting new prospects for your home. Because you are a one time seller, it is extremely difficult to compete on a level playing field with dedicated real estate professionals.

Furthermore, your agent will expose your home to prospective buyer’s agents by placing your home in the local Multiple Listing Service. It will then filter through to Realtor.com and be exposed to hundreds of thousands of potential buyers. Remember that 93% of your potential buyers will search for their next home on Realtor.com and other Internet web sites such as RE/MAX.com. Also, the National Association of Realtors have completed studies which show that sellers who have their home listed with a real estate agent usually net 17% more cash in their pocket than sellers who sold their home by owner.

Talk to an agent today and put more cash in your pocket, have fewer hassles, and have your home sold quicker.

