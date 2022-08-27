J.R. Clarke Public Library events and meetings in September

COVINGTON — The Historical Fort Rowdy Gathering is Saturday, Sep. 3 through Monday, Sep. 5.

The Pioneer Spelling Bee will be held for all ages on Saturday afternoon and the elementary children’s art contest. Spelling Lists and Materials for the K-5 Children’s Fort Rowdy Mountain Man Art Contest will be available from the Elementary Art Teacher for Covington Elementary students and J.R. Clarke Public Library beginning Monday, Aug. 22. All Art pictures are due no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug.29.

Monday, Sep. 5 – Library is closed due to Labor Day

Every Tuesday at 9 a.m. and again at 10:30 a.m. is Developmental StoryTime with Miss Laurie and Miss Mary Kate. Many preschool activities, skills and books will be presented to the children! Ages three, four and five children who have not attended Kindergarten. Please sign-up in advance at the Circulation Desk.

Wednesday, Sep. 7 – Junior High “Hodge Podge” Activities for students in grades five through eight is held the first Wednesday of every month from 3:15 – 4:45 p.M. A variety of STEAM activities will be presented from JRC’s “CLARKE’S QUEST” Makerspace.

Beginning Sep. 7, every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. will be a “New Class” of VeraFlow! This is a dance-based stretch format with mindfulness…Dance, Stretch, Relax! The Instructor will be professional exercise and VeraFlow trainer, Lynn Blakeley. Make certain you bring your Yoga Mat or large towel. The class is limited to eight individuals, so sign-up early.

Thursday, Sep. 8 – Anyone interested in the “Epic Wonders Women’s Book Club” should meet at the library at 10:30 am in the J.R. Clarke Alcove. A discussion will take place among all participants as to the type of books to be read and the format to be followed. This is part of the Mature Adults Library Programming. Remember…we have an elevator.

Saturday, Sep. 10, The Library will be closed due to Staff Professional Development.

The second Monday of every month is the J.R. Clarke Trustee Board Meeting – Everyone is welcome to attend.

The second Tuesday of every month is free Health Screenings for Blood Pressure and Blood Glucose. The Premier Wellness staff will be at JRC from 9:00 am – 10:45 am. It is held in the second floor Historical Alcove.

Wednesday, Sep. 14 – J.R. Clarke Library will welcome Brian Kendall as instructor for our genealogical and historical SCANPro3500 machine, which can digitize 16mm, 35mm, slides and negative and positive prints. This amazing machine was donated by the John and Anne Sandfort family of California, formally of Covington, and is available for use by everyone. Brian will be teaching how to use the machine. This will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last about an hour. Additional sessions will be set on this day for additional training.

J.R. Clarke Public Library “Friends of the Library Book Sale” will be held on Friday, Sep. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Sep. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Not only will there be a large variety of categories and genre of books, but also former library blinds and a printer that can be used by a small business or organization, among other items. Anyone interested in volunteering for the book sale can call Cherie at 937-473-2226. Please note: Any books, to be donated by the public, need to arrive and be processed by Friday, Sep. 9.

Wednesday, Sep. 21 and Friday, Sep. 23, will begin the very popular “Keep Moving” Exercise Class for mature adults, taught by talented Vicki Hand! The class will last from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. each day. These weekly classes can be adapted for all individuals and the music is relaxing and exuberant at the same time. Come and take part!

Thursday, Sep. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. will be the JRC Card and Game Club! It will be held in the lower level Community Room and a variety of games will be available, along with a great deal of fellowship and lively discussion! This is also part of the Mature Adults Library Programming. Remember…we have an elevator!

The last Monday of every month is. “Lego Landing & More” for grades 1 through 4. In addition to Lego Building and Design, there will be a variety of other activities during the coming months. The session lasts from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Put this date on your calendar! Sunday, Oct. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. The JRC Board of Trustees and Staff will be holding a “Rededication of J.R. Clarke Public Library and the 160th Anniversary Year of the Birth of J.R. Clarke.” More details forthcoming! We will celebrate both occasions – the newly renovated J.R Clarke Library and the birth of this very celebrated Covington resident.