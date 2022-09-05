Jackson and Thobe to exchange vows

PIQUA – Natalie Elizabeth Thobe and Christopher Austin Jackson announce their plans to marry in April 2023 in the Columbus area.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Joseph D. and Tracy L. Thobe, of Piqua. She is a 2017 graduate of Wilmington College and is employed by Woodhouse Spa.

The bridegroom-elect is the son of Solomon P. and the late Adrienne A. Jackson, of Ostrander. Jackson is a 2016 graduate of Wilmington College and a 2020 graduate of Ohio Northern University. He is emplyed by Balyeat, Leahy, Daley, Miller and Bensinger LLC of Lima.