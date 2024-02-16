Jenna Brumbaugh scores 33 points as Milton-Union holds off Anna in D-III sectional action; Troy, Piqua drop tourney openers

Milton-Union’s Jenna Brumbaugh shoots over Anna’s Makenna Pettus for two of her 33 points Thursday night at Covington in D-III sectional action. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Ava Berberich drives between Anna’s Jenna Wolters (35) and Makenna Pettus Thursday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Kate Copp drives against Anna’s Brenna Cobb Thursday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Shannon Brumbaugh grabs a rebound Thursday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Sophie Layman blocks a shot by Anna’s Mackenzie Mumaw Thursday night as Jenna Brumbaugh and Shannon Brumbaugh look on. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team saw a 20-point lead evaporate in the second half — then made the big plays at the end to come away with a 57-52 win over Anna in Covington D-III sectional action Thursday night.

Milton-Union, 18-5 and the sixth seed will face 10th seed Middletown Madison (17-6) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in second round action.

The Rockets close the season at 11-12.

When Kenzie Shortridge hit two straight baskets late in the first half, Milton-Union led 37-17 and the Bulldogs were still up 41-24 at the break.

“I feel like we came out with a lot of energy in the first half,” Ava Berberich said. “When we do that, we can beat anybody.”

But, the tempo slowed in the second half and points were hard to come by for the Bulldogs.

After Anna had climbed within 46-45, Berberich hit a big three.

But two free throws by Anna’s Brenna Cobb tied the game at 49 with 3:11 to go.

“I was like no way,” Jenna Brumbaugh said. “We were up 20 and now it was tied. I guess it is a good thing we had a 20 point lead.”

Jenna Brumbaugh would make the play of the game with 2:25 remaining. She drove the basket and somehow got off an acrobatic shot and when she was fouled, it turned into a 3-point play to put the Bulldogs up 52-49.

“I did (just feel like she needed to do something),” Brumbaugh said.

Milton-Union coach Katie Roose agreed.

“That play was huge,” Roose said. “I mean we only scored 16 points in the second half, so that was really big.”

Brumbaugh hit one of two free throws to make it 53-50 with just a little over a minute remaining.

Then Berberich would seal the win with four straight free throws.

“To be honest, Ava (Berberich) is the girl we want the ball in the hands of in that situation,” Roose said.

And Berberich wasn’t nervous.

“I was very confident,” she said.

Milton had everything workingin the first half, pushing the tempo and hitting from everywhere.

At the halftime break, Brumbaugh had matched Anna’s point total.

“I looked up at the scoreboard and Anna had 24 points and Jenna (Brumbaugh) had 24 points,” Roose said.

It was one of the Bulldogs best halves of the season.

“It just felt like everything was clicking,” Brumbaugh said about the first half.

But, Roose knew the game wasn’t over.

“I told the girls at halftime, there are two halves,” Roose said. “Anna isn’t the kind of team that is going to waive the white flag.”

But, the Bulldogs had the answer when they needed it.

Jenna Brumbaugh finished with 33 points and Berberich had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. They combined for all 16 of Milton’s second-half points.

Sophie Layman had seven rebounds and blocked two shots.

Brenna Cobb led Anna with 16 points and Addison Bales was a force inside all night, scoring 15.

Jenna Wolters netted eight and Vanessa Platfoot scored five.

“Anna knocked us out of the tournament, so it was nice to get this win tonight,” Roose said. “I am just so proud of my girls and the way they battled at the end to get the win.”

WEDNESDAY

D-I

Beavercreek 59,

Troy 16

VANDALIA — The Troy girls basketball team lost to second seed Beavercreek in the opening round of the Vandalia D-I sectional Wednesday night at the SAC.

Troy finished the season with a record of 6-17.

Troy trailed 12-4 33-7 and 46-12 at the quarter breaks.

Springboro 71,

Piqua 17

TROY — The Piqua girls basketball team lost to top seed Springboro in the opening round of Troy D-I sectional action Wednesday night at the Trojan Activity Center.

Piqua trailed 33-8, 57-15 and 64-17 at the quarter breaks.

The Indians finished the season with a record of 3-20.

D’Vaya Cooper led Piqua with 11 points and five rebounds.

Aubree Carroll pulled down five rebounds as well.

