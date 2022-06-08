Johnston Farm hosting Family Days

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Family Days at the Johnston Farm will be held this coming Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12, from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

John Johnston’s family home will come alive with games and activities enjoyed in days past by families like yours. You can make this an early Father’s Day gift since each dad and grandfather will be admitted free when accompanied by his family.

Allow time to visit the newly renovated Johnston Home to learn more about the family and how they lived, take in the Historic Indian and Canal Museum to gain insight to the lives of the first people to call Ohio home, and don’t forget to include time in your day for a relaxing ride on the General Harrison of Piqua and relive the time when mules pulled boats and the world moved at four miles an hour on the end of a tow rope.

Site admission cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, free to children 5 and under and Johnston Farm Friends plus Ohio History Connection members. AAA and Senior discounts are honored for adult visitors.

The Johnston Farm and Indian Agency is located at 9845 North Hardin Road, approximately 2.5 miles north of Piqua just off State Route 66.

Not a Friends member? Inquire while you are here for information about membership.

The Johnston Farm and Indian Agency exists to provide leadership for furthering knowledge, appreciation of its history, and of the broader cultural environment of which it is a part. The Johnston Farm & Indian Agency is one of the 59 sites partnered with the Ohio History Connection. The Johnston Farm and Indian Agency is a non-profit organization that serves as a partner to preserve and interpret Ohio’s history, archaeology, and natural history. For more information, visit www.johnstonfarmohio.com.