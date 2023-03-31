Join local artist, learn to paint like Bob Ross

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is joining with Samantha Graybill from Paint with Sam to offer painting classes done in the Bob Ross style of painting.

The classes will teach students the wet-on-wet oil techniques used by Ross. Each class is a one-day class for ages 18 and older. The cost of each class is $60 for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents and $62 for non-residents. An additional $25 supply fee is paid directly to the instructor.

The classes are located at the Broadway Elementary Cafeteria. To register, pay and view sample paintings, visit tmcomservices.org. The following classes are available:

• Home is Where You Make It: Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Road to…: Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Each participant will complete an entire 16 x 20 inch painting. All students will paint the same painting. Participants are encouraged to bring a bag lunch and beverage. There will be a short break during the class.

“Depending on time, we may add or subtract elements from a painting,” said Graybill

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local non-profit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social programs. For more information on the programs offered at TMCS visit their website at tmcomservices.org.