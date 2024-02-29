Join the 10th annual St. Patrick School Alumni & Friends Shamrock Shuffle 5K Race

TROY — Get your Green On and join the St. Patrick’s Day festivities started on the right foot! Join more than 200 already-registered runners for the 10th annual St. Patrick School Alumni & Friends Shamrock Shuffle 5K on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

The 5K will begin at the Troy Memorial Stadium at 9:30 a.m., registration beginning at 8:15 a.m. This year, those who pre-registered will be able to pick up their race shirts and packets on Friday, March 15, 4-6 p.m. at the stadium. It is not too late to join the fun, said a press release from St. Patrick School Alumni & Friends. Register at www.cantstoprunningco.com .

“Ten years of hosting the Shamrock Shuffle has been such a fun family activity. We have had such an overwhelming show of support from the community, St. Patrick Church, and school families and staff, that we surpassed our registration totals from last year,” says Chuck Karnehm, committee leader of the Alumni & Friends Organization, in the release. “Our sponsors, some supporting us for 10 years, have enabled us to have a successful, fun race.”

Following the race, participants will be routed to the St. Patrick Church undercroft (basement) at 409 E. Main St., Troy, for a celebration including door prizes, awards, and the much anticipated, Kegs & Eggs breakfast (beer served to 21 years and older). Breakfast for non-racers will be $5. As always, the St. Patrick’s Softball team will be cooking breakfast. Rankings will be tracked and announced by Can’t Stop Running, and awards will be distributed to the top three in each age/gender category and overall.

Race proceeds support the St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School Alumni & Friends Fund, which offsets students’ tuition fees and provides valuable classroom equipment and resources. Last year the Alumni & Friends were able to award 13 scholarships to St. Patrick School families.

Don’t let the St. Patrick’s Day spirit end at the Shamrock Shuffle! Trade in your running shoes for your dancing shoes and join the “The Shamrock Shindig” that will be held following the race at 7 p.m. on March 16. Tickets are still available, contact the school for more information at 937-339.3705.

For more information regarding the Shamrock Shuffle 5K, registration or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Chuck Karnehm at 937-524-1517 or [email protected]. “Get Your Green On And Join The Fun!“