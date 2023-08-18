JoJo Vapes moves to Experiment Farm Road

Troy Chamber of Commerce member Chuck Fox, center left, helps JoJo Vapes Troy owners Steve Looper,center right, and Anita Looper, right, and manager Lisa Studebaker, far right, prepare to cut the ribbon during a ceremony held on Tuesday, Aug. 15. JoJo Vapes carries over 300 flavors of e-liquid, along with disposables and other vaping products. Delta 8 products are also available at JoJo Vapes on Experiment Farm Road.

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — JoJo Vapes has moved to a new location on Experiment Farm Road, offering the same inventory in a slightly smaller retail space.

“We’re very happy to be here,” co-owner Steve Looper said. “We’re downsizing a little bit, but our inventory is the same.”

“We’re less than a mile away from our old location, which was behind Bob Evans,” he said. “Now we’re across from Fricker’s, next to the book store and Cassano’s.”

The shop officially opened in its new location at 1201 Experiment Farm Road Suite F on June 19. Members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new space on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

JoJo Vapes offers a wide variety of vaping products, ranging from house e-liquids and kits to chargers and accessories. The store also carries one of the area’s largest selections of disposable vaping products.

“We have the biggest selection of vaping products,” Looper said. “We’ve got over 300 flavors. Our staff is uniquely trained; they can help you with your set-up. They’re really here to help you understand how to vape and what to vape.”

“We have the best disposable prices around,” he said. “All of our disposables are $19.95 or less.”

The store is also currently running an August super-sale, with special prices on select items.

“It’s also buy one get one free, and you also get a free disposable when you purchase one of these,” Looper said.

The store is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. More information can be found online, through social media or at www.jojovapes.com, or by calling 844-JOJOVAPES.

JoJo Vapes was started approximately ten years ago, and the new location is the fifth store in the local area.

“It’s a family-run business,” Looper said. “The first JoJo Vapes was started by my brother, in Vandalia; he’s also got a store in Springfield.”

Looper and his wife, Anita, own the Troy location and another store in Sidney. Looper’s son, Nathan, is the inventory manager at the Troy store, and manager Lisa Studebaker has been with the company since it first started.

“The reason that we started our business is to help people quit smoking,” Looper said. “We’ve been that since the very beginning, for almost 10 years now.”