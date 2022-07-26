TROY — Joyce Marie Mauchamer, age 81, passed away on July 21, 2022 at the Upper Valley Medical Center with her family at her side. She was born August 7, 1940 to the late Florence (Ulbrich) Leugers and William Killian. Joyce married James Mauchamer on September 22, 1962 at St. Mary Church. He proceeded her in death on March 3, 2015.

Joyce earned her Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry for the College of St. Mary of the Springs. She put her degree to use working at the Mound Lab where she made initiators for atomic bombs. (One of the more impressive parts to this was she did not have a driver license at the time and would ride share with a couple people to get there and home each day.) This was a job that she thoroughly enjoyed until she changed her focus to raising three children: Kathy (Robert) Ventura of Piqua, OH, Pat Mauchamer of Elberfeld, IN and Julie Gerboth of Painesville, OH. Her children were her everything. She was a Girl Scout Leader, a Boy Scout leader and was a spectator of numerous sporting events. Joyce worked in retail for several years and then was able to enjoy her grandchildren; Robert M. Ventura, Patrick and Ann Gerboth, Katie and Andrew Mauchamer. Along with her children and grandchildren Joyce is survived by a sister-in-law Connie Thompson. Joyce was also preceded in death by her brother Michael Killian and her stepfather Jack Leugers.

Joyce was also an avid reader and collector of rocks and fossils. (When Joyce was little she went to camp and filled her suitcase with the rocks and treasures she found choosing to leave her clothes at camp. This meant she missed the bus home because her suitcase was too heavy – grandma was not happy.) Joyce had a special place in her heart for animals having several dogs over the years and most recently her cat, Nelson. Memorial contributions can be made to His Hands Extended Sanctuary 1560 Dialton Rd, St Paris, OH 43072.

Funeral services for Joyce will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home in Piqua, OH with Rev. Fr. James Duel Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.melcher-sowers.com.