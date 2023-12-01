Judge Epley elected Presiding Judge on Appeals Court

Epley

MIAMI COUNTY — Judge Chris Epley was elected Presiding and Administrative Judge of the Ohio Second District Court of Appeals for 2024 by Judges Welbaum, Tucker, Lewis and Huffman. The Second District includes six counties: Montgomery, Greene, Clark, Miami, Darke, and Champaign counties.

As Presiding Judge, Judge Epley chairs general meetings of the court and presides over oral arguments in the court room. As the Administrative Judge, Judge Epley is responsible for the administration, docket, case assignment, and calendar of the Second District Court of Appeals.

Judge Epley joined the Court of Appeals in February 2021. Before his election to the bench, he practiced law for over twenty years. During those years he was a magistrate, prosecutor, adjunct professor, school board member, city council member and private practice lawyer. He is a member of the Lawyers Club of Dayton, Dayton Bar Association, Miami County Bar Association, Champaign County Bar Association, Greene County Bar Association, Darke County Bar Association, Ohio Bar Association and American Bar Association. He is President of the DBA Inn of Court and immediate past President of the Rotary Club of Oakwood. He is a Life Fellow of the Dayton and Ohio Bar Associations and a Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Club.

“I am honored to serve the Court in this role” said Judge Epley.

Judge Epley is from Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from the University of Dayton School of Law and taught Appellate Practice and Procedure as an adjunct professor there for twenty years. His undergraduate degree is from Denison University where he majored in English Literature and Spanish and played soccer earning all-conference honors. In 2021 he was recognized by his high school as a Distinguished Alumni Award recipient. Chris and his wife Eileen are the parents of Jack (20) and Lily (18).