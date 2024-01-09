Kettering Health EMS dept. to close Feb. 1

The Emergency Department at Kettering Health Piqua is set to close on Feb. 1. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Emergency Department at Kettering Health Piqua will close on Feb. 1.

“During the past 18 months, there has been a significant shift in the type of care needed, resulting in fewer true emergency cases and a growing need for other types of care,” a statement issued by Kettering Health said. “With community needs and long-term financial sustainability in mind, we will focus on growing primary care services at the facility. Community members can still receive emergency care at Kettering Health Troy, just eight miles away, and at other urgent care and emergency centers in the Piqua area.

“Over the next year, we expect to further expand our primary care presence in the North Market and offer extended hours and scope of service. We believe this focus on primary care is consistent with national trends and is in the best interest of our communities.

“We are so very grateful for our talented and dedicated team members who have provided emergency care to the Piqua community. We have positions available and are actively working with our team to find roles for them within our Kettering Health family,” concluded the statement.