Kettering Health Troy celebrates new Infusion Center

Dena Thacker, R.N., clinical coordinator of the new Non-Oncology Infusion Center, left to right, speaks with Dr. Mohamed Abdelrahman, M.D., a Kettering Health cardiologist, and Lacey Nelson, R.N., who will work in the new unit at Kettering Health Troy during Thursday’s ribbon cutting and open house on April 4. The new infusion center will provide opportunities for ambulatory patients to come to the unit at the hospital to receive infusions necessary for some who are immunocompromised as well as patients with other health issues for whom oral medications do not work.

Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today