Land annexation introduced to council

TIPP CITY — During their first meeting of the New Year, council member Greg Enslen introduced an ordinance for first reading to the Tipp City City Council regarding annexation of land into the corporate limits of Tipp City.

The ordinance, if approved upon the council’s second reading of it, will accept the application for the annexation of +/- 78.270 acres of land, located at 4180 Tipp-Cowlesville Road, from Monroe Township into the city of Tipp City.

According to City Manager Timothy Eggleston, the application of annexation was submitted by the property owner. The application has already been approved by the County Board of Commissioners which has allowed the application to move to the City Council for approval. The land potentially being annexed is actually two separate parcels. The first being 6.39 acres of domestic agriculture and 71.88 acres of general agriculture.

After the ordinance was introduced there was a motion to set the interim zoning for the HJW Holdings VII LLC property, 4180 Tipp-Cowlesville Road, as part of the conservation district. The motion was approved unanimously by the council.

There was also a motion, made by council member Robert Schwab, not to hold a public hearing regarding issuing a transfer of a liquor permit to Narnarayan Dec. LLC doing business as Troy Food Mart from Shree Gurudev Inc. doing business as Tory Food Mart located at 3311 S. County Road 25A. The motion not to hold a public hearing passed 6-0.