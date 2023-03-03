Laura man charged with murder after arson

By Sheryl Roadcap

TROY — Previous charges filed on Seth Zackary Ryan Johnson, the Laura man who was initially charged with aggravated arson after an investigation into a fire in Laura on Pike Street set Sunday, Feb. 12, is now charged with aggravated murder_premeditated, a first-degree felony.

Over the weekend of Feb. 28, Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak reported Jack M. Noble, 58, who had been hospitalized following a fire at his home, had died.

According to the Miami County Jail website, Johnson, 24, who is Noble’s step-son and resided with him, is being held on a $505,000 cash-only bond. He is also charged with two aggravated arson charges, both first-degree felonies, disorderly conduct_fighting or threatening, a misdemeanor, and assault on peace officer, firefighter or emergency official, a fourth-degree felony.

Noble had been transported to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition after being able to get out of the home but suffered from burns and smoke inhalation, said a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters from Laura, along with the Union Township Life Squad, were dispatched to 111 E. Pike St. in the village of Laura at 11:58 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, on the report of a structure fire.

Johnson was not located at the scene and a broadcast was placed for him and his car. At 3:52 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 13, the Fairborn Police Department located Johnson in his vehicle.

Johnson is currently awaiting arraignment; that date has not yet been made available