Leak forces street closure/evacuations

TROY — A broken gas line forced the closure of West Main Street and evacuation of some nearby businesses including the Miami County Courthouse, Wednesday afternoon.

Troy Fire Department was dispatched to the construction zone area of West Main Street near Plum Street around 3:30 p.m., Jan. 18, when a contractor who was digging in the area reportedly struck a natural gas line, causing a leak.

Miami County Dispatch Center received multiple calls regarding a “strong odor of natural gas.”

Troy Fire officials arrived on the scene and ordered West Main Street, between Plum and Short Street to be closed. CenterPoint Energy crews were requested.

The area was was evacuated as a safety precaution.

CenterPoint Energy crews arrived, located the exact source of the leak and began repairs to the gas line.

Repairs were completed and the road reopened to traffic by 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There were no injuries.