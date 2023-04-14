Learn about fair chance hiring with Dayton BBB

DAYTON — The Better Business Bureau serving Dayton and Miami Valley is hosting a virtual webinar in May, which may help you with your hiring needs.

Make plans today to join the BBB for anIntroduction To Fair Chance Hiring on Tuesday, May 30, 8:30 a.m. The cost for the webinar is $5 for WiBN Members and BBB Accredited Businesses/Charities and $10 for other guests. To register, call 937-610-2270

What would your answers be to the following questions: Are you interested in Fair Chance Employment but don’t know where to start? Have you been hearing about returning citizens as a pool of untapped employees to fill your open positions?

If these are questions you had or didn’t know you had, then this event is perfect for you.

Sean Mitchell, returning citizen coordinator with Sinclair Community College, will be presenting this webinar. Sinclair Community College has been providing education to currently and formerly incarcerated individuals since 1987. It’s here to help you facilitate being a Fair Chance Employer and tap into the nearly five million people with a history of justice involvement.

Register today to save your virtual spot and potentially find the team members your organization needs.

