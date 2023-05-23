Learn about the RAD self-defense program at the YWCA Piqua

PIQUA — According to the FBI’s latest Internet Crime Report, Americans aged 60 and over lost $1.7 billion to fraud last year. That’s the highest fraud loss out of any age group.

Why are seniors targeted? Come to our presentation, “Staying Safe Using Technology”, to learn more and how to protect yourself with instructor Kathy Vogler from HCF Management (Piqua Major, Garbry Ridge, Heritage Health Care, and Encompass Care).

This unique program runs from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 17, at 418 N. Wayne St. im Piqua, and is free and open to the public. However, we ask participants to please register by calling the YWCA Piqua at 937-773-6626.