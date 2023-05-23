Learn about the RAD self-defense program at the YWCA Piqua

PIQUA — Join the YWCA Piqua for an informational luncheon on Wednesday, June 14, featuring Robin Dankworth with the Piqua Police Department.

Learn about the self-defense program RAD, dedicated to teaching women concepts and techniques against various types of assault, by utilizing easy, effective and proven self-defense tactics.

Dankworth is a certified RAD instructor and has taught the program since 2006 along with agency helpers Lt. Misirian from Troy, Lt. Rismiller from Tipp City, and Lt. Weber from Piqua.

The program begins at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public, at 418 N. Wayne St. in Piqua. Lunch is served at noon for just $7. Be sure to RSVP your reservation by calling YWCA Piqua at 937-773-6626 before 8 p.m. on Monday, June 12.

Before the program, take advantage of blood pressure and glucose screenings from 10 to 11 a.m., provided by a Premier Community Health nurse.

Don’t miss out on this great program and many other exciting events at YWCA Piqua. Each luncheon features a diverse lineup of speakers covering a wide range of topics, from addressing food insecurity in the county to music performances by local musicians. There’s something for everyone.

Stay in the loop with our upcoming programs and classes by joining our mailing list. Contact us today at [email protected] for more information.