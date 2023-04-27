Learning about the Earth

Milton-Union Elementary School third grade students Claire Ely, 8, daughter of Breanna and Brian Ely, left to right, studies a rocks as mother/volunteer Emily Geloff and Miami County Park District Naturalist Ann Horvath watch Dezzy Metcalf (in a two-tone blue coat), 9, daughter of Megan Knoff and Chad Metcalf, Alice Geloff, 8, daughter of Emily and Justin Geloff, and Annora Delaplane, 9, daughter of Jennifer Delaplane and Wes Monnin, of Victoria Hicks’ class study rocks during a day devoted to Miami County schools, on Thursday, April 27, at the Hug The Earth Festival. The event for schools only was held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve on state Route 41 in Troy the week after the public festival was held the previous Saturday on Earth Day.

