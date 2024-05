Graduates turn their tassel on Sunday, May 26, during the 2024 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony. Luke Gronneberg | Aim Media Midwest Graduates toss their caps on Sunday, May 26, at the end of the 2024 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony. Luke Gronneberg | Aim Media Midwest

Graduates turn their tassel on Sunday, May 26, during the 2024 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony.

Graduates toss their caps on Sunday, May 26, at the end of the 2024 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony.