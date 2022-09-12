Lehman celebrates homecoming 2022

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic Cavaliers will celebrate homecoming with a week of school and community events, Sept. 12 – 17. Daily themes for students, faculty, and staff will set the tone for a week filled with fun and tradition.

Spirit Week Daily Themes:

• Monday, Sept. 12 – Adam Sandler Day

• Tuesday, Sept. 13 – Country vs. Country Club

• Wednesday, Sept. 14 – Barbecue Dads vs. Soccer Moms

• Thursday, Sept. 15 – Holiday Day

• Friday, Sept. 16 – Blue and Gold Day

Festivities continue with a parade, bonfire, and pep rally on Wednesday, Sept. 16, starting at 7 p.m. at the school. The parade will feature the homecoming grand marshal Joe Schmieising, the homecoming king and queen candidates; and students and faculty from Lehman Catholic, Holy Angels, Piqua Catholic and St. Patrick schools.

This year’s senior queen candidates are Tori Lachey, daughter of Joe and Shannon Lachey, of Sidney; Sarah Lins, daughter of Doug and Kate Lins, of Troy; Lucy Ritze, daughter of Mike and Molly Ritze, of Sidney; Caroline Wesner, daughter of Chris and Lisa Wesner, of Troy; and Lilly Williams, daughter of Kris and Lindsey Williams, of Troy.

This year’s senior king candidates are Wyatt Earhart, son of Mike and Stacy Earhart, of Troy; James Larger, son of Steve and Carrie Larger, of Piqua; Thomas Schmiesing, son of Joseph and Erica Schmiesing, of Anna; Hayden Sever, son of Randy and Heather Sever, of Piqua; and Nathan Sollmann, son of Jeramie and Kara Sollmann, of Sidney.

The grand marshal, selected by the senior class, is Joseph Schmiesing, of Sidney, Ohio. He is a graduate of the Lehman Catholic Class of 2000. In 2003, he put down roots in his hometown, returned to teach at Lehman Catholic, and married the former Erica Kerg, also an LCHS alumna. Today, they have eight adventurous children, with their oldest son, Thomas, on homecoming court this year. Over the last 20 years, he has taught theology, calculus, world history, Latin, English, economics and government. In his spare time, he teaches for the seminary and farms a few acres.

“I am thankful for my time at Lehman and for the honor of being chosen as this year’s grand marshal,” he said.

On Friday, Sept. 16, Lehman Catholic alumni, family, and friends are invited to Sidney Memorial Stadium for the homecoming pre-game ceremonies beginning at 6:30 p.m. Each member of the homecoming court will be introduced followed by the crowning of the queen and king. After the crowning, the alumni cheerleaders will join the LCHS cheerleaders to welcome the Lehman Catholic Cavalier football team onto the field and the alumni band will join the student band for the National Anthem. The football game between Lehman Catholic High School and Miami East High School begins at 7 p.m. Friday night’s game ball sponsor is Headstrong Custom Wear in Sidney.

The weeklong celebration concludes with the homecoming dance on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lehman Catholic High School.

For more details and updates, like the school on Facebook.