Lehman takes fifth in regional Science Olympiad contest

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic High School Science Olympiad team competed in the Science Olympiad Regional on Saturday, March 18. The team won medals in 12 of the 23 events but missed qualifying for the state competition by three points.

The Lehman Catholic High School Science Olympiad consists of 15 students competing in 23 events. Lehman’s team placed fifth out of 11 teams.

Placing in the top six and receiving medals at the Science Olympiad Regional were Mark Moloney and Emilee VanSkiver, third in Anatomy & Physiology; Ryan Armstrong and Mark Moloney, fifth in Chem Lab; David Brunner and Emma Largent, fourth in Detector Building; Mara O’Leary and Valerie Rindler, fifth in Disease Detectives; Connor Stephenson and Mark Moloney, sixth in Environmental Chemistry; Calvin Linson and Jack Meyer, sixth in Forensics; Thomas Schmiesing and Emilee VanSkiver, third in Forestry; David Brunner and Thomas Schmiesing, fifth in It’s About Time; Calvin Linson and Carter Rigel, fifth in Remote Sensing, Jack Meyer and Carter Rigel, third in Scrambler; O’Keeffe Cooper and Jack Meyer, third in Trajectory; and David Brunner and Thomas Schmiesing, fifth in WiFi Lab.

Other members of the team are Elizabeth Exley and Lily Peltier.

Olympiad coaches who volunteer their time to support the team are Tracy Hall, Tom Frantz, Jim Hemm, Tom Largent, Michael Largent, Scott Streng, Kim Wenning and Steve Wenning. Sister Ginny Scherer coordinates the Lehman Catholic Science Olympiad program.

Grants from the Miami County Foundation and Sidney-Shelby County Foundation, along with a Sister Elise Grant supported the 2022-23 Lehman Catholic Science Olympiad program.