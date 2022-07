To the Editor:

One of the things that keep newspapers alive is the Editorial Page. Another, Letters to the Editor. Is it that people are no longer voicing their opinions, or is it that you are no longer printing political commentary letters? I find it hard to believe that no one has an opinion on the Biden presidency. Granted, he is no Donald Trump, but he must have supporters as well as detractors who want to voice an opinion.

— Tom Fenner

Piqua