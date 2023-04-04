Lincoln Community Center to host Easter egg hunt

TROY — The Easter egg hunt has been a long-standing tradition of the Lincoln Community Center (LCC) for more than 80 years. This event is always a great opportunity for community outreach and opens the door of opportunity to introduce families to the services offered at LCC.

Bring your own bucket or bag and join LCC on Saturday, April 8 at 9 a.m. at the McKaig & Race Park, 822 Mckaig Ave., Troy. The hunt is free and open to all youth ages 0-10 years old. The youth will be divided into age categories and the youngest age group will start first. The hunt starts promptly at 9 a.m. and there will be 5-10 minutes for each age group to gather eggs. Find a golden egg and win a special prize! The Easter bunny will also be present and available for photos with the kids.

There will be street parking only at the McKaig & Race Park but LCC has secured additional parking from our generous neighbors at Richard’s Chapel, directly across from the park. ITW Food Equipment Group located at 701 S. Ridge Ave. and the LCC parking lots will also be available for parking.

“LCC is grateful for the many donors, volunteers and organizations who have joined together and made this day possible,” said Executive Director Shane Carter. In the event of rain, the hunt will be postponed to Saturday, April 15, at 9 a.m.