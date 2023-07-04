TROY — Come hear the dynamic local author Martin Stewart discuss his book titled “Redemption: The 71st Ohio Volunteer Infantry in the Civil War” on Monday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m.

Stewart will be highlighting how these infantry redeemed themselves in battle after an egregious accusation was made against them. Guests can expect to hear about several Troy and Miami County soldiers who were crucial to the success of this group. No registration is required. This program is being presented at Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main Street, Troy by the Troy Local History Library.

Troy Local History Library is located at 100 W. Main St. For more information, call the library at 937-335-4082 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.