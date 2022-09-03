Local blood drives

Several blood drives will be held in Miami County in September.

Scott Family McDonald’s Blood Drive

The Scott Family McDonald’s will be hosting a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The blood drive will be hosted at the Miami Valley Centre Mall located at 987 E. Ash St. in Piqua.

West Milton Lions Club Blood Drive

The West Milton Lions Club will be hosting a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The blood drive will be hosted at the West Milton United Church of Christ located at 108 S. Main St.

Kettering Health Troy Blood Drive

The Troy Kettering Health will be hosting a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, Sept. 9, located at 600 W. Main St.

Greenville Federal Bank Blood Drive

The Greenville Federal Bank in Troy will be hosting a blood drive from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, located at 948 N. Market St.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the “I Give for the Kids” socks honoring September Childhood Awareness Month. They will also be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to “The Game” of Ohio State vs Michigan on Nov. 26 in Columbus.

Info:

To make an appointment, visit www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220 or download the new Donor Time app. CBC has new online tools donors can use to save time while they’re helping save lives. Download the new “Donor Time App” from any app store and use it to find blood drives and make an appointment to donate.

Donors can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before they arrive for their blood donation. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements:

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220.