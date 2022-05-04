Local briefs

“Sergeant York” to Play at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY — On Friday, May 6, at 7 p.m., the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will show “Sergeant York.” The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street in downtown Troy. The film is free and includes an informational introduction to the film. Popcorn and drinks are provided.

Road closure for Troy Main Street Car Show

TROY — On Friday, May 6 the Public Square will be closed to traffic for the Troy Main Street Car Show. Vehicles will be displayed from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Square and on the streets one block out in each direction.

Starting at 4 p.m., parking will be closed on all four quadrants of the Square, on Main Street from Cherry to Walnut, and on Market Street between Water and Franklin. The area will be closed to traffic, and will re-open after the conclusion of the car show.

The Car Show is an annual event bringing car enthusiasts and onlookers alike downtown. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/troymainstreet.

Troy Board of Education to meet Monday

TROY —The Troy Board of Education will host its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 9 in the Troy Memorial Stadium Alumni Victory Room (brick building near the northeast corner of the stadium).

Newton Board of Education to meet Wednesday

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Local Board of Education has scheduled their regular meeting on Wednesday, May 11, at 5:15 p.m. in the Newton School Board of Education Room.

Road closure extended

MIAMI COUNTY — Hill Road is currently closed between Klinger Road and Covington-Bradford Road, and will not be reopening on May 9. The road closure will be extended through May 13 for a bridge replacement.

YMCA Offers Tee-Ball League

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a tee-ball league starting on Tuesday, June 14. Start time will be at 6 p.m. This program runs for 8 weeks and ends on Aug. 2.

This league is for ages 3-5. Registration is $40.00 for members and $75.00 for nonmembers. Registration is now open and ends on Friday, June 3.

The YMCA also needs coaches. Be a part of the team and volunteer as a coach while registering. Coaches meeting is on Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. at the Robinson Branch.

For further questions and information, contact Gage Uderman at (937) 440-9622 or g.uderman@miamicountyymca.net.

“Look Who is Recycling” Award Winner Announced

TROY — At the May 2 Troy City Council meeting, Mayor Robin Oda announced the “Look Who Is Recycling” award winner for the first quarter of 2022. Rumpke of Ohio, Inc., the city’s curbside recycling contractor, runs the program as a tool to encourage residential recycling. Awards are given quarterly to city of Troy residents who actively recycle and share their reasons for doing so.

This quarter’s winner was Christy Baird of Race Drive. To answer the question, “Why do you recycle?” Christy wrote that recycling can “help keep our community and the earth clean and healthy, and helps to keep the area better for future generations.”

For citizens interested in the “Look Who Is Recycling” program, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BGC8K5S and answer the question, “Why do you recycle?” Winners of the awards receive a gift bag, including a gift card from a local restaurant, provided by Rumpke.