Local briefs

Piqua City Commission to meet in executive session

PIQUA – The Piqua City Commission will meet in an executive session to prepare for and review negotiations on compensation or other terms and conditions of employment for city personnel.

The executive session will be held on Monday, May 9, at 4:30 p.m. in the City Commission Chamber at the Piqua Municipal Government Complex Building, 201 W. Water St., Piqua.

Fashion Show Flashback with the Troy Local History Library

TROY — Join the Troy Local History Library on Monday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. for a Fashion Show Flashback. Enjoy a beautiful spring evening in there Hayner Cultural Center Courtyard where the ladies from Sycamore Spring Clothier will be modeling the latest fashions from 200 years ago. Sycamore Spring Clothiers is a midwest-based small business that makes hand-finished, period-correct clothing for 18th and 19th-century fairs and demonstrations. They have provided period dress for the Overfield Tavern dinner volunteers in the past. This program is appropriate for adults and families with children 5 and up. No registration is required. For more information, call 937-335-4082.

Presented by the Troy Local History Library at the Hayner Cultural Center located at 301 W. Main Street, Troy.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main Street in Troy. Troy Local History Library is located at 100 W. Main St. For more information, call the library at 937-335-4082 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

West Milton Lions Blood Drive set for May 18

WEST MILTON — “Step Up to the Plate” and donate with Community Blood Center at the West Milton Lions Club community blood drive Wednesday, May 18 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 South Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the summer blood drive campaign “Step Up to the Plate” baseball t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Summer is a challenging time for maintaining the regional blood supply. CBC is encouraging donors with the May 2 through Aug. 27 “Step Up to the Plate and Hit a Double” summer blood drive campaign.

Coin Show set for May 22

SIDNEY — The 63rd Shelby County Coin Club’s Coin Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, at the American Legion Post 217, located at 1265 Fourth Ave., Sidney.

There will be door prize drawings every half hour.

Free admission and free parking.

For more information, visit shelbycocoinclub.com or email sccc1961@yahoo.com.

Coin Club meetings are held on the second Thursday of the month, except for July, August, and December.