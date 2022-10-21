Local events and meetings

Move to Amend Miami County Nov. Meeting

Move to Amend Miami County will continue its fall guest speaker series when it meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Piqua Public Library, located at 116 W. High St. The guest speaker at this meeting will be the city of Piqua’s Vice Mayor Kris Lee. The meeting is open to the public. The organization invites the public to hear about the work Lee performs in the community and learn about the national movement to create a more genuine democracy. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.movetoamend.org.

St. John’s Lutheran Church Fall Rummage & Bake Sale

The St. John’s Lutheran Church will be hosting their Fall Rummage & Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The church is located at 248 Wood St. in Piqua. There will be household items, clothing for men, women, and children, books, jewelry, and more. The church is handicap accessible.

Election Day Pot Pie Dinner: Hoffman United Methodist Church

Join the Hoffman United Methodist Church for their 162nd annual Election Day Pot Pie Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The menu includes chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, a roll, beverages, and assorted desserts. The cost of the meal is an $8 donation. Meals are drive-in or carry-out. For carry-out, call the church at 937-698-4401.

Chicken N’ Noodles at the Covington Church of the Brethren

Enjoy some homemade chicken and noodles beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, and will continue until sold out. The meal includes baked apple dumplings. Folks can eat in the church or carry-out the meal. Each chicken and noodles or dumpling order costs $4.50. The church is located at 101 N. Wall St.

Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Meals

Starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, the post will be serving ham and cheese croissants for $6.

A taco salad bar will be available at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20. The taco salad bar will have crunchy taco chips, taco meat, and toppings of sour cream, salsa, cheeses, onions, jalepeños, and more. The bar is $5 per meal.

Following the taco salad bar, there will be euchre at 7 p.m.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, they will be serving a baked chicken breast meal with mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls, and dessert. The entire meal is $10. Following this meal will be a Halloween Party with costumes encouraged.

Saturday, Oct. 29 will feature Trivia and Music Bingo starting at 7 p.m.

Then, they will be having their weekly Sunday breakfast on Oct. 16, from 8 to 11 a.m. The breakfast meal will feature eggs, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee, and juice. The cost of the meal is $9.

The Legion Post is located at 377 N. Third St. with parking located in the back of the building. The meals are open to the public.

Pleasant Hill VFW 6557 Dinners

Then, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, they will be serving a seafood dinner. One meal option is three pieces of fish for $8. Another meal options is 21 pieces of shrimp for $9. The next option is a combination with one piece of fish and 21 pieces of shrimp for $9. The final option is frog legs for $15. All options are served with french fries and coleslaw.

The VFW is located at 6557 Fenner Rd. The meals are open to the public.