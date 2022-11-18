Local events and meetings

Pulled Pork Dinner: Covington Christian Church

The Covington Christian Church, located at 115 N. Pearl St., will be serving pulled pork dinners from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, for a suggested donation of $8. The meal includes the sandwich, mac and cheese, and a choice of coleslaw, applesauce, or a cookie. Tickets can be picked up ahead of dinner by stopping at the church Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The meal is for dine-in, carry-out, or drive-thru. All proceeds from the dinner will support the Covington Christian Church Capital Improvement Fund.

Operation Veteran & Caregiver Support Events

Veterans and their caregivers can attend their monthly Muster & Mingle event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Tipp Center located at 855 N. Third St. This event will be an open mic night and a potluck party. The meat will be provided so it’s suggested to bring side dishes.

All veterans and their families are invited to their December Muster & Mingle event from 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Tipp Center as well. Santa will be there along with music, sweets, and gifts for the children.

Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Meals

On Monday, Nov. 21, starting at 6 p.m., the post will be serving spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread for $6.

The Post social room will be open during their regular business hours on Thanksgiving.

There will be no meals served on Thanksgiving or Friday, Nov. 25.

Then, they will be having their weekly Sunday breakfast on Nov. 13, from 8 to 11 a.m. The breakfast meal will feature eggs, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee, and juice. The cost of the meal is $9.

The Legion Post is located at 377 N. Third St. with parking located in the back of the building. The meals are open to the public.