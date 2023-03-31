Local events and meetings

Newton’s Alumni Banquet

Newton’s Alumni are invited to the 142nd Alumni Banquet on Saturday, May 13, at 6 p.m.

The honored classes are 1948, 1963, 1973, 1983, 1998, and 2023.

The reservation form can be found in the Newton Alumni Newsletter along with being posted on the Newton Alumni Facebook page.

There is also a form to order the Newton Alumni History Wall Book for $60 or $10 for a set of new pages to add to a prior book.

To update an address to receive a newsletter, send a new address to Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

For additional information, contact Ruthann Coate Beck at [email protected] or call 937-489-0185.

Grandma’s Kitchen Opens

Starting April 12, Grandma’s Kitchen of the Hoffman United Methodist Church, located at 201 S. Main St. in West Milton, will again be serving meals, dine-in or carry-out. The meal starts serving at 5 p.m. until 6:15 p.m.

The April 12 meal includes beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, and cream puffs along with beverages, coffee, iced tea, and lemonade. The meal is $8.

Proceeds from the meals support the church’s meal-delivery service to local families in need as well as local, national, and international food ministries.

Future meals will be served the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.

Move to Amend Meeting

Move to Amend Miami County will hold its next meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, at the Randolph and McCulloch Freedom’s Struggle Complex, located at 655 N. Main St. in Piqua.

The facility is handicapped accessible. For more information or to get a Zoom link to attend virtually, email them at [email protected]

Move to Amend Miami County is an affiliate of Move to Amend, the national, nonpartisan, nonprofit grassroots coalition promoting an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that makes clear constitutional rights belong to natural persons only, not state-chartered corporate entities, and money spent on political campaigns is not protected speech and requires regulation.

Miami Valley Veterans Museum Spring Bazaar and Barn Sale

The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will be hosting a Spring Bazaar at the Tonquas Park on West Stanfield Road in Troy on April 22. The craft show will feature various unique craft items from a variety of vendors.

They will also be hosting a barn sale at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum located at 2245 S. County Road 25A in Troy on April 22. The barn sale will include various donated items such as tables, chairs, and dishes.

5K Run Wild for Wildlife

The Brukner Nature Center is hosting their 5K Run Wild for Wildlife at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. The race winds through blooming woodlands along trails with steep hills and rough terrain. Deadline to register is April 6 to receive a shirt or April 18 with no shirt. Registration cost is $25 for non-members and $20 for members.

Check-in for the race will run from 8 to 9:15 a.m.

Each participant can receive a eco-friendly short-sleeved shirt, homemade refreshments, visits with their wildlife ambassadors, awards, and door prizes.

All proceeds from the event benefit the center’s wildlife programs.

For more information, call 937-698-6493.

Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Meals

On Friday, April 7, they will be serving a chicken and fish meal starting at 6 p.m. for $10.

Their weekly Sunday breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee and juices for $9. The meal runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Legion Post is located at 377 N. Third St. with parking located in the back of the building. The meals are open to the public.