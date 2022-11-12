Local FFA places in state competition

CASSTOWN — On Tuesday, Nov. 8 several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter participated in the Ohio FFA State Animal Care Career Development Events. All teams began the competition by taking an online general knowledge test then qualifying for the state finals. The state finals were hosted at the Ohio Expo Center.

In the Animal Behavior, Welfare and Husbandry Career Development Event the team consisted of Abigail Maxson, Rhylee Eichhorn, Haley Barnes and Haley Lane. The team placed second in the state and earned a banner for the agriculture classroom. The highest placing individual from Miami East was Haley Barnes. She placed 11th in the state. The state finals competition consisted of a team animal enrichment building activity and practicums for live and virtual animal care audits.

In the Animal Management Career Development Event Karley Prosser, Connor Maxson, Cora Moore and Wyatt Black placed 11th in the state. They identified breeds and equipment of various small animal species. Additionally, they completed several practicums on different species related to handling, selecting cages and accessories, and nutrition and health. The highest placing individual from Miami East was Karley Prosser who placed 25th in the state.