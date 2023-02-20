Local insurance company, Koverman, Staley, Dickerson Insurance, named Preferred Agency by Buckeye Insurance Group

PIQUA — Buckeye Insurance Group is pleased to announce that Koverman, Staley, Dickerson Insurance, with locations in Troy, Piqua, Covington and New Carlisle, has achieved Preferred Agency Status for 2023.

This is the 18th year Koverman, Staley, Dickerson Insurance has attained this status.

As a Preferred Agency, Koverman, Staley, Dickerson Insurance demonstrates the highest level of insurance knowledge, professionalism and service to their customers.

Buckeye Insurance Group is proud of its partnership with Koverman, Staley, Dickerson Insurance and congratulates Joe Dickerson and his staff on achieving this honor.

Since 1879, Buckeye Insurance Group has provided quality insurance protection and excellent customer service for its independent agents and policyholders. Based in Piqua, Buckeye Insurance Group provides farm, home and auto insurance to customers in a three-state region.