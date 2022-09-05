Local music ministry to host free concert in Sidney

SIDNEY — Local music ministry Lift it Up will be hosting a free community concert on Saturday, Sept. 24. at The Historic Sidney Theatre. The concert will feature Christian rock group, Disciple. Doors to the concert open at 6:15 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend but is limited to the first 600 people.

Lift it Up was founded in 2019 by Angie Mentges after the passing of her mother.

Mentges’ mother had a stroke in 2018, but according to her daughter she kept her “heart of giving” throughout her attempted recovery.

“She inspired me to want to share that heart of compassion and giving and so Lift It Up was created,” said Mentges.

Mentges is the original creator of Lift It Up but credits the board for all their help in building the ministry. The Lift It Up board includes Robyn and Donnie Lauth, Heather Goubeaux, Chase Meyers and Angie’s husband Bill Mentges.

The band Disciple will be performing at the 2022 Lift It Up free community concert. They perform Christian Rock music and have been playing together since their debut album in 1995. Disciple has recorded 12 albums; they have earned 14 number one singles and have their 13th album set to release on Sept. 13. Lift It Up ministry has chosen to host Disciple for their community concert because the ministry feels that they bring “a message of hope to their audiences.”

Lift It Up has hosted two free community concerts in the past with the goal of inspiring people through music and God. One concert was held in 2019 and another in 2021. There was no concert in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The first year it was funded by one individual with the hope that others would join in to make it an annual event that is free to the public,” said Mentges.

In year 2022, it will be Lift It Up ministry’s third community concert, and they hope to continue with the concerts as an annual fall event through sponsorships and donations. Donations to support the concerts can be made at Sidney First United Methodist Church or online at https://giving.ncsservices.org/App/Giving/ncs-3317. Anyone who donates $100 or more will receive donor passes to meet Disciple before the doors open on Sept. 24.