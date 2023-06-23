BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the spring 2023 term. Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.

The Bluffton University students from the area named to the dean’s list are: Hailey Cremeens, Piqua; Joseph Earl, Piqua; Sage Coker, Pleasant Hill; Ashley Kloeker, Troy; and Madison Jones, West Milton.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.

The Bluffton University students from the area named to the dean’s list with distinction are: Josh Crusey, Piqua, and Ryan Rose, Tipp City.

