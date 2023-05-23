Local students named to Dean’s List at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE — The following students were named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Samuel Claude, of West Milton; Preston Fox, of Arcanum; Sarah Kinder, of Troy; Julia Mumford, of Tipp City; Lillian Slone, of Conover; Justin Studebaker, of Troy; and Donald Thomas, of Tipp City.

