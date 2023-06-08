Local students named to Miami University part-time Dean’s List

OXFORD — Miami University Regionals names students to the part-time dean’s list who earned a high academic standing and were enrolled in less than 12 graded credit hours and earning a 3.6 or higher GPA duringt he 2023 spring semester.

Israel Adamson, of Troy, and Joni Rolle, of Laura.

