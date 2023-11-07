‘Look Who is Recycling’ award winner announced

Troy Mayor Robin Oda, left, presents the Look Who Is Recycling award to third quarter winner Abby Huston, right. Courtesy | City of Troy

TROY — Mayor Robin Oda has announced the “Look Who Is Recycling” award winner for the third quarter of 2023. Rumpke of Ohio, Inc., the City’s curbside recycling contractor, runs the program to encourage residential recycling. Awards are given quarterly to Troy residents who actively recycle and share their reasons for doing so.

Abby Huston is this quarter’s winner. In her response to the question, “why do you recycle?” Abby wrote, “I recycle to help protect our planet. I try to do small tasks such as recycling in order to help make a bigger impact.”

For citizens interested in the “Look Who Is Recycling” program, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BGC8K5S and answer the question, “why do you recycle?” Award winners receive a gift card to local restaurant provided by Rumpke.