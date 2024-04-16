‘Look Who Is Recycling’ award winner announced

Troy Mayor Robin Oda, left to right, is pictured with Rumpke of Ohio’s “Look Who Is Recycling” first quarter of 2024 award winners Amanda and Tim Jackson and Rumpke Municipal Representative Chanda Rohrer at a Troy City Council meeting on Monday, April 15, where the winners were announced. Submitted photo | City of Troy

TROY — The “Look Who Is Recycling” award winner for the first quarter of 2024 has been announced.

This quarter’s winners are Tim and Amanda Jackson, of Water Street, according to a press release from the city of Troy.

At the Monday, April 15, Troy City Council meeting, Rumpke Municipal Representative Chanda Rohrer announced the winner of the “Look Who Is Recycling” award. Rumpke of Ohio Inc., the city of Troy’s curbside recycling contractor, runs the program as a tool to encourage residential recycling. Awards are given quarterly to city of Troy residents who actively recycle and share their reasons for doing so.

For the question, “Why do you recycle?” the Jacksons wrote: “We love helping to reduce waste products so that future generations will get to enjoy the community we’ve come to love.”

For citizens interested in the “Look Who Is Recycling” program, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BGC8K5S and answer the question, “Why do you recycle?” Each winner receives a gift card from a local restaurant, provided by Rumpke.