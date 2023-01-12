Lostcreek Township Board elects new president, VP

CASSTOWN — The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees held its organizational meeting on Jan 5.

Samuel Buchman was elected president and Darrell Davius as vice president. Walter Pemberton is the township fiscal officer.

The regular meetings for Lostcreek Township will be held the first and third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Special meeting notices will be posted at Township Building in Casstown.

The annual financial report has been completed and is available for review at the township building in Casstown by contacting the fiscal officer.