Thursday drawings
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 355,000,000
Pick 3 Midday: 3-9-3
Pick 4 Midday: 6-2-7-3
Pick 5 Midday: 8-2-8-5-5
Powerball estimated jackpot: 322,000,000
Thursday evening results will be published in the Sunday’s weekend edition of the newspaper.
Wednesday drawings
Classic Lotto: 14-17-18-25-33-45, Kicker: 8-6-5-7-5-3
Lucky For Life: 02-04-25-44-46, Lucky Ball: 13
Pick 3 Evening: 6-0-2
Pick 4 Evening: 9-9-6-2
Pick 5 Evening: 3-9-5-9-4
Powerball: 06-10-24-33-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3
Rolling Cash 5: 18-27-28-35-38