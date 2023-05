TROY — Miami County Community Action Council (CAC) is currently offering assistance for water and wastewater (sewer) bills through the low-income water assistance program (LIHWAP).

The program will be available until the end of September 2023. Income eligible households may receive assistance, once from Oct. 1, 2022 – Sept. 30, 2023, if their service is disconnected, pending disconnection, needs established or transferred.

Documents needed to apply include: the most recent water/wastewater bill and disconnection notice or new account number; verification of income for the last 30 days (or 12 months) for each household member; proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members; Social Security numbers for all household members; and proof of disability (if applicable). To be income eligible, applicants must have a gross household income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines, which for a family of four is $48,562.50.

To apply for the program, applicants are required to contact Miami County CAC at 937-335-7921 and ask for utility assistance intake.

Additional information about the low income household water assistance program is available at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov. Interested applicants may start their application online, but will still need an appointment with Miami County CAC to process the application.